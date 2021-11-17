UPDATE (CBS46) — LaGrange police residents are being asked to avoid the Sunny Point Circle neighborhood as officers remain in a standoff with an alleged gunman.
The incident started Tuesday afternoon when officers arrived at the 100 block of Sunny Point Circle. LaGrange officers responded to the neighborhood to arrest resident, Brian Jessee, on felony terroristic threats and child cruelty charges. Officers began evacuating residents after learning Jessee had multiple firearms and explosives inside his residence.
During the evacuation of the neighborhood, Jessee began firing rounds from an AR-15. He retreated inside his home where he remains barricaded.
Law enforcement set-up a perimeter around the area and has made several attempts to contact Jessee and resolve the matter peacefully. Their efforts resulted in more gunfire from Jessee.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities released an urgent public service announcement Tuesday night urging residents to stay away from the area of Sunny Point Circle and Moss Creek Drive in LaGrange.
