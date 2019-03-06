Atlanta, GA (CBS46)- Award-winning restaurant owner Bryan Furman said he is trying to stay positive after losing his restaurant.
B’s Cracklin’ BBQ burned down to an early morning fire Wednesday. Furman said his overnight cook left the restaurant with chest pains, but did not secure another person to monitor the cooking food.
Atlanta Fire officials said when they arrived on scene at 2061 Main Street NW, the fire hydrant across the street from the building was not pumping enough water. They had to travel to the next block on Bolton Road to use a working hydrant.
“When they pulled up it was like okay it’s contained in there, the kitchen and everything, so me and my wife are just sitting there looking at it like okay they’re going to get this knocked out real quick,” said Furman who had tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher when he arrived after seeing smoke nearby at home.
“I looked out my window and that’s when I see the fire had gotten to the middle of my restaurant and I’m like, ‘what’s going on?’ I didn’t know at the time that the hydrants weren’t working. It would have been a lot different, I will say that, if that first hydrant was working,” Furman added.
Nearby residents and business owners in the Riverside community came to the restaurant throughout the morning and afternoon to offer help and support to Furman.
“It’s disappointing to say the least that the closest fire hydrant wouldn’t work. I would assume that the fire department and the city would have all those checked, said Kevin Krapp, a nearby homeowner and business owner. “It makes me nervous as a homeowner around here that maybe mine is not working right next to my house,” Krapp went on.
Atlanta's Watershed Department is responsible for inspecting fire hydrants. CBS46 questioned why the closest hydrant was not properly functioning.
A spokesperson sent the following statement:
“The fire hydrant located at 2061 Main St NW had low water pressure, and the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (AFRD) immediately accessed the next closest hydrant 100 yards away. This did not impede the fire-fighting work of AFRD. The hydrant located at 2061 Main St NW will be inspected for low pressure. AFRD inspects approximately 14,555 hydrants twice yearly in the city of Atlanta, with nearly 99 percent in service.”
Neither Atlanta’s Watershed Department nor Fire Department were able to provide inspection reports for the hydrant on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta’s District 3 City Councilman Dustin Hills represents the area and recalls a fire last year on Bolton Road where multiple hydrants were malfunctioning. The public safety committee chairman says inspections may need to be more frequent.
“Apparently inspections are done twice a year: once in the Spring, once in the Fall,” Hillis said. “The last one was done in the fall, and they hadn’t gotten to the Spring one yet. We need to possibly look at doing these more often to make sure these fire hydrants are working.”
As for Furman, this is not the first time he’s been through this. His restaurant in Savannah burned down after a soda machine caught fire. He says he cried back then. This time, he feels more optimistic things will be okay.
“I had a saying last time I burned down, ‘just come back bigger and better. Just come back bigger and better.’”
