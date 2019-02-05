Williston, FL (CBS46) A touching Facebook video showing three young men assisting an elderly woman into a vehicle is blowing up on social media.
The video, captured by Kanesha Carnegie of the Levy County Sheriff's Office, shows the men struggling to help the woman get into a minivan as her husband looks on.
The men do their best to get the woman inside by holding her up and lifting her inside the vehicle.
They also help the elderly man as well.
The video has been over 5 million times, has been shared nearly 100,000 times and has nearly 20,000 comments.
WATCH the video below! (App users, tap here for the video)
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.