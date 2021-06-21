ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In an attempt to motivate young Atlantans to get vaccinated this summer, AXE announced Monday that it's launching a new vaccine incentive.
The men's fragrance line says the new program ‘Get Axeinated’ will kick off at their ‘Axeination Station’ in Atlanta near the Atlanta Beltline on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The public will have a chance to get vaccinated in person and receive their very own Axeination Kit to take home, according to the press release.
"The pandemic disrupted life as our Gen Z guys knew it, leaving many anxious about getting back out there. So as a brand rooted in attraction, we saw a unique opportunity to play a role in encouraging vaccinations tied to this interesting and evolving dating moment," said Mark Lodwick, AXE Brand Director.
"We want guys to get informed, get their shots and feel confident doing it, and if AXE can help along the way, even better," he added.
AXE also announced that they are partnering with Snapchat to introduce a new technology experience, 3D Body-Tracking augmented reality.
Go to GetVaccineAnswers.org to get the answers to questions you have about the vaccines to help you make an informed decision.
