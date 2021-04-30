ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An inmate who escaped police custody during extradition from Atlanta to Arizona is back in police custody.
According to the Fulton County sheriff’s office, J’saan Carlos Strover, 20, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fulton County on April 12 for a murder in Arizona.
On Thursday, deputies with the Maricopa County sheriff’s office arrived to take Strover back to Arizona from Atlanta.
“While in the custody of Maricopa County deputies, who were extraditing Strover from the Fulton County Jail back to Arizona, he escaped from custody in the rental car area of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport,” according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County sheriff’s office.
After Strover’s escape, officers from multiple agencies, including the Fulton and Clayton Counties sheriff’s office and Atlanta and Clayton County police departments, set up a command post to locate Strover.
On Thursday night, College Park police got a tip that someone fitting Strover’s description was seen walking down the street, barefoot with his hands behind his back, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County sheriff’s office.
After an intense manhunt involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, Arizona murder suspect J’Saan Carlos Strover is back in custody. Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies on the Fugitive Unit are escorting Strover back to the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/HAAgkXxXgT— Fulton County Sheriff's Office (@FultonSheriff) April 30, 2021
“A patrol unit spotted the fugitive and he ran into the woods. Police used night vision technology to locate the 20-year-old and take him into custody without incident shortly before 11 p.m.,” the spokesperson said in a press release.
According to Phoenix police, Strover is accused of shooting two people. One of the victims in the shooting died.
