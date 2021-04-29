Update: ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A spokesperson with the Fulton County sheriff’s office said Strover was arrested late Thursday night in College Park.
Someone spotted Strover and called police.
Original story: ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a murder suspect who escaped custody near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday morning.
Jsaan Carlos Strover was being extradited by the Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office.
Strover is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with the word "risk" tattooed on his neck.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
