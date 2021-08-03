COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- A mother is behind bars and facing a slew of charges for the death of her baby boy.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the mom as Anslie Brantley. She was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a June 9 case, where investigators tell us Brantley had taken drugs and fallen asleep in the bathtub with her baby.
According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, the infant was unresponsive when Brantley woke up and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Officials said Anslie was arrested on Friday in Alamo, without incident, and brought back to Coweta County.
