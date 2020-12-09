Investigators are searching for answers after tragedy struck a Canton subdivision Tuesday night.
The incident happened at a home on the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard where a 13-month-old baby and 20-year-old were stabbed.
“It is disturbing to know that it was just right down the street from us,” Jarrett Jenkins told CBS46 News.
“I wish I would have been able to be here to go and render aid,” Jenkins added.
The baby and the woman were both rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, investigators reported that the baby had died at the hospital.
“That hits hard, especially when I have kids of your own, to think about someone doing that to a child is absolutely heartbreaking,” Jenkins said.
Authorities said the woman, identified as Chloe Alexis Driver of Knoxville, Tennessee, is still in critical condition.
“I couldn’t even imagine being someone of that age and going through that,” Amy said.
CPD has not released a motive, but they said they don’t believe the public is at risk.
CPD added there were 6 people in the home at time of the attack. They’re all being interviewed by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.