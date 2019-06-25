Infant formula sold at Walmart recalled because of fears of metal

Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall of more than 23,000 containers of this baby formula sold at Walmart.

 From Perrigo Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Perrigo Company is voluntarily recalling baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart locations.

Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula is being recalled because of the potential presence of foreign metal matter. 

The products have a use-by date of February 26, 2021, which can be found at the bottom of the package.

There have been no reported cases of injury from the product. Perrigo pulled the products from the shelves out of an abundance of caution.

If you've purchased the product, you can return it to the original point of sale for a full refund.

