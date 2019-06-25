ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Perrigo Company is voluntarily recalling baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart locations.
Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula is being recalled because of the potential presence of foreign metal matter.
The products have a use-by date of February 26, 2021, which can be found at the bottom of the package.
There have been no reported cases of injury from the product. Perrigo pulled the products from the shelves out of an abundance of caution.
If you've purchased the product, you can return it to the original point of sale for a full refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.