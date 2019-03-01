Griffin, GA (CBS46) A baby found sitting in a car seat behind a motel in the rain is in the care of DFACS after his mother was busted for allegedly trying to cash a fraudulent check in Griffin.
The incident allegedly took place on February 22 outside of the Sky Check Cashing store on Taylor Street.
According to police, 21 year-old Omisha Sands was trying to cash a fake check at the facility when an employee became suspicious and chased her out of the store. Sands was arrested a short time later at a nearby business.
One of Sands' accomplices, 18 year-old Tionna Pugh, also tried to cash a fake check at the business and was also arrested a short time later.
Once she was taken into custody, Sands told officers that her 7 month-old infant was missing after she left the baby in the care of two men inside her vehicle.
The men fled the scene in the vehicle with the infant once Sands was chased out of the store by the employee. Sands told police she didn't know the names of the two men.
The infant was later found sitting in a car seat in the rain behind a Comfort Inn and Suites location. The baby was turned over to the care of DFACS.
Sands is facing second-degree forgery charges as well as cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
Pugh is charged with forgery 2nd degree. Both are in the Spalding County Jail.
Police are still searching for the two men.
