ATLANTA (CBS46) -- You may be surprised to learn that the first video to be viewed 10 billion times on YouTube was Baby Shark!
The joyous video for many children is well-known for the catchy tune, “Babyyyy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo ... baby shark.”
Baby Shark officially became the world’s first video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in YouTube history, as of Thursday.
The Pinkfong Co., creator of Baby Shark, made the announcement in a press release. The video was released in June 2016.
“Since surpassing ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November 2020, ‘Baby Shark Dance’ has reigned as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months. Now the video is 2.3 billion views ahead of second place,” Pinkfong wrote in the release.
