(CBS46) -- Nearly 24,000 baby sleepers from Disney and Eddie Bauer are under recall. Officials say infants could roll over and suffocate.
No injuries have been reported, but similar items by other brands have been linked to infant deaths.
Earlier this year, Fisher-Price's Rock-n-Play recalled more than 4 million sleepers due to about 30 deaths.
Model numbers and more information here.
