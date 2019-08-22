MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "He would not stop screaming, it was just the most horrible sound you could imagine," said mother of three Heather Carlock.
It's a sound no parent wishes to hear, their child screaming with terror.
"I absolutely felt helpless," said Carlock
That's because little Thad had just been severely burned from searing bleachers. Little Thad was playing on the bleachers at Wheeler High School watching his older brother's football practice on August 17.
The temperature in the sun that day was a scorching 98 degrees.
He fell, stopping his fall with his palms and knees. That's when his mother heard the bone rattling scream.
"So we went to the burns center (Marietta)."
Doctors shocked at what they saw -- second degree burns.
"And within moments of them seeing his injuries, he was taken back right away. I mean we were there maybe ten minutes and they had already checked him in and had him back in surgery," said Carlock. "It's comparable to pouring boiling oil on yourself."
Mrs. Carlock says Wheeler High School hasn't been very responsive, in fact she's only received one quick call from a part-time employee.
"For them to not only reach out to us beforehand when I reached out to them, for them not to respond, and then pass the buck along to someone else is really disheartening."
We reached out to the school for a response and they said they would respond tomorrow, August 22.
Mrs. Carlock just doesn't want to see this happen to anyone else's baby.
"A sign is what they say would happen at best, but I feel like that's the minimum."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.