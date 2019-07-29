ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It's still summer, but it's time to go back to school for students in North Georgia.
Here's when schools start throughout metro Atlanta:
AUGUST 1:
- Barrow County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Newton County Schools
- Paulding County Schools
- Walton County Schools
August 2:
- Dawson County Schools
- Haralson County Schools
- Monroe County Schools
August 5:
- Athens Clarke County Schools
- Clayton County Schools
- Coweta County Schools
- DeKalb County Schools
- Fayette County Schools
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools
- Gwinnett County Schools
August 6:
- Pickens County Schools
August 7:
- Bartow County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Gainesville County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Oconee County Schools
August 8:
- Carroll County Schools
August 12:
- Atlanta City Schools
- Fulton County Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.