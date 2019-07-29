Generic school bus
Generic school bus

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It's still summer, but it's time to go back to school for students in North Georgia.

Here's when schools start throughout metro Atlanta:

AUGUST 1:

  • Barrow County Schools
  • Cobb County Schools
  • Cherokee County Schools
  • Decatur City Schools
  • Forsyth County Schools
  • Gordon County Schools
  • Henry County Schools
  • Newton County Schools
  • Paulding County Schools
  • Walton County Schools

August 2:

  • Dawson County Schools
  • Haralson County Schools
  • Monroe County Schools

August 5:

  • Athens Clarke County Schools
  • Clayton County Schools
  • Coweta County Schools
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Fayette County Schools
  • Griffin-Spalding County Schools
  • Gwinnett County Schools

August 6:

  • Pickens County Schools

August 7:

  • Bartow County Schools
  • Douglas County Schools
  • Gainesville County Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • Hall County Schools
  • Oconee County Schools

August 8:

  • Carroll County Schools

August 12:

  • Atlanta City Schools
  • Fulton County Schools

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.