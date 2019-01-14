ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) All walks of life from all over the world stepped up to an open CBS46 microphone in Atlanta to complain about the same thing.
“Drivers don’t really seem to respect each other around here,” a driver said.
“It’s horrible here. The driving is horrible,” said another driver.
Let’s face it, people hate Atlanta traffic with a passion and almost every time it’s the other guys fault. Right?
“I think Atlanta drivers are very aggressive unnecessarily. There’s too many cars on the road so it’s stupid to be so crazy when you’re driving,” said one person.
Cpl. Wilbert Rundles with the Gwinnett County Police Department knows a thing or two about driving in this town. He has spent most of his 16-year career working traffic.
“Man, we’ve been seeing people all over the place and that’s just their natural driving habit. That’s the sad thing,” Rundles said.
He identified one traffic violation after another, which most of us are guilty of whether we admit it or not.
“Just because your blinker is on doesn’t mean that it’s safe to make that lane change. It’s not a right-of-passage, it’s a request,” Rundles said.
“As soon as I got out here that’s the first thing I noticed no one uses blinkers. No one on the freeway. Everyone is like I’m going to go to the right and swerve in there quick,” explained one driver
Rundles reminds us that driving is a privilege and not a right. But too often we’re impatient and aggressive behind the wheel.
“See that truck getting up there on that guy? What they’re trying to do is force them out of the way,” Rundles said.
To make matters worse, many of us are guilty of distracted driving.
“The hands-free law is good, but nobody really follows it from what I’ve seen,” a driver said.
“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been driving if you’ve been a bad driver that whole time,” Rundles said.
“I’m from Florida myself so I thought we had bad drivers, but in Atlanta it’s a mix of not paying attention and pure disregard for anyone else on the road,” a driver said.
And perhaps the number one thing we do to make our roads less safe is drive too fast.
“At 70 mph you’re traveling 103 feet per second. Now that is a lot of distance that you are covering very quickly,” Rundles said.
A lot can happen on the road in a short amount of time. If you take your eyes off the road for just three seconds going 70-mph you will have traveled the length of a football field.
If you’re not paying attention that can mean the difference between life and death.
“A lot of people are what you call car brave as well. Something happens and what is the first thing they want to do, they want to sit on that horn and hold it extra-long which is also illegal. A horn is not designed for you to express your anger to another person,” Rundles said.
Last year there were more than 460,000 traffic accidents statewide killing more than 1,400 people.
“We have good drivers, we have bad drivers, but everybody drives the best that they know how,” said one driver.
So, just when you thought you were one of the good drivers, you might not be as good as you thought.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.