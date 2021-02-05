Results of a necropsy show a Bald Eagle believed to have been shot, actually died from lead poisoning.
A resident in the Dora Bush Hill Road area of Oglethorpe County found the American Bald Eagle in January. The resident, Ben Hill, took it to the University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital where the eagle later died.
An x-ray showed lead pellets in the digestive system and meat of the bird which lead to the lead poisoning. The Eagle ate something which had been shot, therefore, no foul play was suspected in the death of eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.