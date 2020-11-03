State Farm Arena to serve as polling station

People vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020. Following massive problems during the primary, State Farm Arena will serve as the state's largest polling precinct for the state's primary runoffs and November's general elections.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A burst pipe at State Farm Arena will delay the count of absentee ballots up to four hours.

The polling center is the largest in the state.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirmed no ballots were damaged. Fulton County government official says the pipe burst was discovered at 7 a.m. Counting of the ballots began at 11 a.m.

