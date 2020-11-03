A burst pipe at State Farm Arena will delay the count of absentee ballots up to four hours.
The polling center is the largest in the state.
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirmed no ballots were damaged. Fulton County government official says the pipe burst was discovered at 7 a.m. Counting of the ballots began at 11 a.m.
