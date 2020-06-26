DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Widespread election problems in Georgia's four most populous counties put voters in long lines, and now investigators are finding some of the reasons for the mayhem.
A special report from outside consultants shows a path forward for improvement by the Presidential elections in November 2020.
The full report, plus a 90-day 14 point outline by a critical member of the special committee investigating the office is below.
A special committee of elected and appointed officials hired three national election consultants to look at DeKalb's office registering voters and holding elections.
The consultant's report found:
- Significant disagreements within the county about looking backwards to discover problems.
- Solutions recommend hiring Executive level management capacity, 4 full time people.
- Significant gaps in security: doors are keyed, not swipe cards. impossible to track who's come and gone
What Should Change?
- Live broadcast the ballot processing and counting functions
- Document standard operating procedures
- Stop printing and scanning online voter registration applications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.