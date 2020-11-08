The presidential election in Georgia remains extremely close.
Joe Biden is leading by just more than 10,000 votes.
Meantime--Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount--if they lose by less than 0.5% of the total votes.
Sunday night the Trump campaign called on Republican Representative Doug Collins to lead a recount effort.
A recount can begin--after the results are certified--which is set to be done by November 20th.
But as of right now, ballots are still being tallied.
Election workers weren’t able to continue scanning ballots the Gwinnett County Voter Registration building Saturday because of a software issue.
But since then, everything has been fixed.
“We have just wrapped up the final push of votes, from absentee by mail, ballots that needed cures, we had three military ballots that needed a run through,” said Joe Sorenson, the Gwinnett County Communications Director.
Sorenson said they have pushed all of the results through, except for the provisional ballots.
“We did have an issue with the vast quantity of absentee by mail ballots that we had with the new dominion system that the state has,” added Sorenson.
Provisional ballots are cast when there's a question about a voter's eligibility.
“Some people vote out of precincts, some people aren’t properly registered, and the Board makes that determination,” Sorenson said.
The law allows anyone to cast a provisional ballot, then election officials determine whether the voter was eligible to vote. If they were, the vote is counted like any other.
“We would have liked for the process to have gone quicker, but the important thing is we got it, and these people have made sure we have a good, accurate count,” Sorenson added.
They’ll upload any authorized ballots then they’ll be done counting in Gwinnett County.
Cobb elections officials will meet Monday at 9 a.m. to go over 34 “overvote” ballots.
Over in Fulton County, election workers re-scanned close to 350 ballots after discovering a problem that caused them to not be scanned or uploaded to election tallies.
“All of them were scanned. Some of the ICC files didn’t transfer to the server, and then on the other ones, we had to scan some ballots,” said Richard Barron, the Fulton County Election and Registration Director.
The issue involved provisional, military, and overseas ballots scanned Friday night.
Election workers and investigators re-scanned all of those ballots Saturday night, to err on the side of caution.
Friday night’s numbers were removed from state tallies and replaced with the corrected numbers.
The Board of Registration and Elections will meet at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration building Monday morning at 9:30, and at that meeting they’ll determine which of the 965 provisional ballots they still have left will count.
