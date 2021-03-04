Advocates of a ban on transgender girls playing girls' sports are turning to the Georgia state Senate.
The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 5-3 Wednesday to pass a measure pushed by conservative groups that would ban people born as males from competing for public schools or for private schools that play against public schools.
Opponents say the bill will single out a group that's already among society's most marginalized, making them subject to even more harassment. Supporters of the ban had introduced bills in the House and won a hearing, but the House committee has taken no action.
Monday is the deadline for bills to pass their original chamber and move to the opposite chamber.
