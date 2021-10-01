BOA

Credit: Forbes 

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A massive Bank of America outage is clearing up after hours of customers reporting 'limited to no access' to their bank accounts or banking services.

The outage, happening since at least Friday morning, was affecting Atlanta, surrounding cities, and several other cities across the country, according to reports.

We reached out to the corporate office for a statement. Matthew Daily with Bank of America, responded saying:

We’re aware some clients are experiencing slowness as they try to access account information. We're working to improve the situation asap . Client information remains safe and secure.  

An outage map on downdetector.com shows where the reported problems are occurring. 

As of 11:00 a.m., Bank of America is trending on Twitter as customers comment in frustration and on the lack of communication from the company. 

It is unclear at this time what is causing the issues. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.