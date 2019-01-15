DULUTH, GA (CBS46) A man who walked into a Chase bank in Gwinnett County under the guise of opening an account is now wanted by police.
According the police, the suspect entered the bank located in the 3700 block of Norcross Road on January 11. Upon entering the business, he asked an employee if he could open an account, however he exited before being assisted. A short time later the suspect returned with a business card in his mouth, approached a teller and handed over a note demanding a large amount of cash.
As the teller retrieved the cash, the suspect tapped a metal object, believed to be a gun at the time, on the counter. Surveillance footage later determined the suspect did not have a gun.
After obtaining the cash the suspect left bank on foot in the direction of a nearby grocery store.
Gwinnett PD would like the public's assistance identifying the suspect.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
