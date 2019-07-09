VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a bank robber in Villa Rica. The incident happened at Bank of OZK on Highway 78 early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man entered the bank with a handgun and started demanding for money.
Once the suspect received money from the employees, he then fled the scene on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his late teens or early twenties. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red hoodie with the logo “King” on it, light colored gloves and a face mask.
Anyone seeing the suspect in the area during the time of the robbery or having information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Blake Terry at (678) 840-1322
