PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Kennesaw man is in police custody after a chase that started in Fannin County after an alleged armed bank robbery.
The chase started around 10 a.m. Thursday when Gilmer County deputies spotted a vehicle fitting the description of a car involved in an armed bank robbery heading south on Highway 515. The driver fled when police attempted to stop the vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase into Pickens County.
Deputies eventually brought the vehicle to a stop at Ellijay Road and Muscadine Trail with a PIT maneuver which caused the suspect to wreck his vehicle.
The suspect was identified as Brandon David Nunnelley of Kennesaw. He is charged with multiple traffic violations in Gilmer County. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office will lead the bank robbery investigation.
