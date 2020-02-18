GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Gainesville Police Department has identified a man accused of robbing a bank early Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened at the BB&T bank branch on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
The department says the suspect fled the building on foot after the robbery after demanding an undisclosed amount of cash. No word on how much he was able to get away with. Employees inside the business say Dixon handed a note to a cashier demanding cash or "they would get shot."
The suspect was later identified as 54 year-old Anderson Dixon of Atlanta. He's been charged with terroristic threats and armed robbery.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.