BANKS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Banks County deputy is recovering after he was apparently shot during an early morning routine patrol.
The shooting happened in the parking lot at a Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. Deputies in the neighborhood spotted a vehicle they believed to be linked to an out-of-state kidnapping. As they approached the vehicle, a man emerged brandishing a weapon. That's when he shot his victim, a woman, leading officers to respond with gunfire. During the exchange, a deputy was shot in the hand and vest.
The shooter also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. His victim was also taken to the hospital for her gunshot wound.
The identity of the gunman is not known at this time. This is a developing story. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation.
