ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some of our country's top Baptist preachers united in Atlanta to address the most recent mass shooting. It is part of the Progressive National Baptist Convention and leaders say they are standing up and speaking out like never before.
"As of late, we've seen the kind of unabashed bigotry and unembarrassed white supremacy that really is a stigma, and it really should leave all of us deeply concerned," said Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist Church. "Because if it is left unanswered and unchecked none of us-black or white, red, yellow or brown- none of us are safe."
Warnock and other faith leaders said they are asking the community to act now before hate crimes and white supremacy become the new norm.
"To condemn bigotry," said Warnock. "Whether it's hiding under a sheep or occupying the oval office. To speak very, very clearly, that this shall not be tolerated."
After two mass shooting over the weekend in Texas and Ohio, Warnock once again addressed the need for gun control.
"We've got to stand up against the hypocritical rhetoric of those that are still arguing that El Paso and Dayton-- that guns don't kill people, people do. Well, other countries have people too, but they don't have dozens of mass shootings each year," said Warnock.
