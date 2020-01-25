LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A brawl inside DaBomb Sports Grill in Lithonia led to gunfire early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:40 a.m., as the bar was getting ready to close, employees alerted an off-duty police officer to a fight going on inside. The officer went inside to check it out, and saw the patrons fighting. He began taking bystanders outside to safety, when he heard shots fired. The officer immediately called for backup, as the rest of the crowd starting running outside.
The fight, and the gunfire, then spilled out into the parking lot as well. As backup officers arrived, they saw a man actively shooting at a car speeding away. A lieutenant with DeKalb County Police quickly confronted the suspect, firing his own weapon at the shooter to stop the gunfire.
“After the officer fired at the subject, the subject ran behind a vehicle, hid his weapon and gave up. We were able to take him into custody at that time,” said Assistant Police Chief Antonio Catlin. Officers eventually recovered the suspect’s weapon.
A Lyft driver, who pulled in right before the chaos ensued, found himself smack dab in the middle of the parking lot shoot out, which he described to CBS46 as something out of the ‘wild wild west’.
“You heard the commotion of them coming out of the club, all I remember is a girl saying, 'y’all go, y’all go!' The guy ran by my car and I ducked. He was shooting back at them so I just hit the ground. I was like, bullets are flying everywhere, I just don’t want to get shot,” said Terrence Cook.
The suspect, and another individual who police say was involved, were taken into custody. Charges are pending. Police are still searching for the person who was in the vehicle being shot at as he was trying to get away.
“We don’t know who was in that car, but we do ask the public…anyone who has information on what happened up here, I’m sure there were patrons that left the location that might have information they can provide to law enforcement. We ask that you call our criminal investigation unit and provide that to us,” said Assistant Chief Catlin.
Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Cook says, he and all the other bystanders are just lucky to be alive. “People have no regard for life, it’s crazy.”
