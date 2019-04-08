ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Some people won't fight, they won't holler instead they'll just hit you in the head with a bottle, or at least that's what one man allegedly did at a bar in Atlanta.
In what sounds like a scene from an old western movie, two men got into a fight at a bar on North Highland Avenue on March 31st, and as a result one of those men ended up getting cracked atop his head with a beer bottle.
Atlanta Police arrived at the bar minutes after the clock struck midnight. There they found the male victim downstairs in the basement area of the club with a broken nose and a laceration that required 15 stitches. The suspect responsible for the victim's injuries was nowhere to be found.
The suspect is described as a white male, heavy/stocky body type and has medium length hair. The night of the incident he was seen wearing a baseball/trucker hat, a white long sleeve shirt and a black vest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta Police. Tips can also be provided anonymously by visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com or by calling 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.