UPDATE (CBS46) — Jordan Jackson, suspected of shooting and killing a Henry County police officer, is dead, according to police.
Jackson reportedly killed himself during a standoff with police in Riverdale.
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are on the scene of a barricade on Church Street in the Riverdale area.
The Clayton County Police Department says a man is refusing to come out of a residence in the area.
A U.S. Marshal on the scene confirmed to CBS46 that the man who is refusing to come out is the one who is accused of shooting and killing a Henry County police officer.
