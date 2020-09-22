COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police say a gunman who had been involved in a standoff for most of the morning is now in police custody.
Sgt. Wayne Delk said the gunman barricaded himself inside the home on the 7200 block of Kingsley Drive in Marietta around 5:30 a.m. after firing several shots inside and outside. The man was the only person inside the home, police said earlier Tuesday.
As a safety precaution, police asked all neighbors at Kingsley Drive between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court to shelter in their homes while the standoff was ongoing.
