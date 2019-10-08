FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gunman is in custody after a standoff in Clayton County that brought traffic in the area to a screeching halt.
Georgia Marshals got word from Nebraska Marshals on Monday that Timothy James O'Neil, accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting, was possibly in Georgia.
When U.S. Marshals arrived at O'Neil's location -- a home on Bimini Lane in Clayton County -- the man began to shoot at officers.
Clayton County SWAT was called in along with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Morrow Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
O'Neil was taken into custody after gas canisters were deployed inside the home. Officers did not find anyone else inside.
O'Neil was treated by emergency personnel, then transported to Clayton County Jail.
In the interest of public safety, officials evacuated nearby homes and shut down all lanes of I-75 South near Tara Boulevard because the home backed up to the interstate.
All roads have since reopened.
O'Neil's sister told CBS46 reporter Brittany Edney that the standoff happened at her house. She said her brother showed up two days ago from Nebraska dealing with several issues: No job, injury pain and a painful break-up with a girlfriend.
She said she was shocked to hear police allege he threatened to carry out a mass shooting. She said she thought he was suicidal, but no threat to anyone else and claims O'Neil told her he was about to turn himself in and get psychiatric help.
