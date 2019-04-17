BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- A day after CBS46 highlighted the problems residents in Barrow County are having with their trash; the county is acting.
After seeing our story, Barrow County Manager Mike Renshaw sent it to Republic Services, demanding updates.
While the county waits for answers, residents like Angela Dempsey have full recycling bins and she said it’s been weeks since Republic Services picked it up.
"The last time I called, the lady actually said to me, that she knows that they’re late and that I don’t need to call anymore,” said Dempsey.
Renshaw said the county is considering other actions if service does not improve. While there’s no service contract with the provider, Barrow County does have a separate landfill contract with Republic Services where it is possible to increase the minimum host fees.
Renshaw sent the following statement:
The sole contractual agreement the county has with Republic Services is one dated 2007, and refers to the landfill host fees which Republic pays the county to operate the Oak Grove Landfill inside the county. Due to legislation passed by the General Assembly last year which had the effect of increasing the minimum host fees paid to counties by providers, our County Attorney has been amending the old agreement. Although we did not anticipate any host fees increase, it is my hope that Republic Services acts swiftly to address these recent customer complaints to their residential account holder's complete satisfaction. Although I haven't been contacted by the Republic Services representative I reached out to this afternoon, I hope to learn more details tomorrow.
Ben Speight, Organizing Director with Teamsters Local 728, said company drivers are also unsatisfied. He revealed to CBS46's Brittany Edney his claim they are understaffed and trucks are often damaged and unsafe.
CBS46 questioned Republic Services about this and they sent the following statement:
Our #1 priority is always safety. The very nature of what we do requires us to be uncompromising on safety, beginning with our employees and extending to our customers and into the communities we serve. Republic Services of Winder is working diligently to address the mechanical issues that have affected our local fleet and taken a number of trucks off the road for service, and we deeply apologize to impacted customers. Our goal is to resume our full collection schedule as quickly as possible, and we thank our customers for their continued patience.
"I would just like to see them refund us for the Monday that we’ve been spending for when they’re not actually providing us a service,” said Dempsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.