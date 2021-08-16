BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the life of another local public servant.
Late Sunday night, Barrow County Emergency Services announced the passing of firefighter/EMT Tim Watson. Watson died after suffering complications from COVID-19.
Watson began working with the Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.
"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," said a Facebook post from Barrow County Emergency Services.
Watson death comes just weeks after Alpharetta Police officer Clinton Martin lost his life to COVID-19. Officer Martin was laid to rest on July 16.
