WINDER, Ga. (CBS46) -- People in Barrow County said their trash has not been picked up in weeks and have now turned to CBS46 to get results on the issue. They said their provider, Republic Services, never consistently pick up their trash or recycling on time.
Lauren Ropp said this has been going on for the past year on her street.
"We have friends and family who all live in Barrow County and they’re all saying, it’s been one week, two weeks, all the way up to eight weeks that their trash hasn’t been picked up." said Ropp. "And the only response we get is, 'oh will be out there as soon as we can.'"
Ropp said the service issues are consistent and continue.
"We’re paying them our hard earned money that we go to work and work hard for and our trash is still here and their response is, 'oh sorry,'” Ropp said.
Republic Services sent CBS46 the following statement:
Republic Services takes great pride in serving our customers. We are working to address recent service delays in the Statham area, and we apologize for any inconvenience that our customers may have experienced. We will work with customers individually to rectify matters, as needed.
Ropp said she has heard that before.
“It’s not what I want my kids to be around because it's a health concern," Ropp lamented.
