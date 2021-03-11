Barrow County School system providing COVID-19 vaccines for teachers

Thursday marks the day many teachers and staff members of the County School System have been waiting for quite some time.
The School System partnered with the county’s health department to provide the first dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to its employees.
“Every safety measure we can for our staff and our kids,” Dr. Chris McMichael said.
County Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael told CBS46 News out of 1800 staff members over 1100 registered for the event.
He said medical professionals throughout the county volunteered their time help the district administer one dose every 3 minutes.
“Coming together you can actually do this really wonderful event and get all the teachers done in one day,” Susan Kristal explained.
County Nurse Manager Susan Kristal said this event moves, not only the district but also the entire county one step closer to its goal, heard immunity.
“I would take my gamble on a vaccine rather than being really sick with Covid in the hospital,” said Kristal.
The school system said teachers and staff members will return for their second dose on April 1.
