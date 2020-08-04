BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Barrow County teen is recovering after a vicious pit bull attack.
Joslyn Stinchcomb was brutally attacked by the dogs on July 31, causing horrible injuries to her head and neck. A Facebook post by Charity Stinchcomb Montgomery reads, "Those murderous dogs grabbed her hair hard enough to pull her entire scalp off. She only has a small portion of skin left on her head. At this moment she does not have any hair left. She will never have her hair again."
The post also says Joslyn's ear was ripped off and her trachea was crushed and lacerated. She's already been through several surgeries and she'll have to brave several more to get better. She's currently on a ventilator to breathe.
If you'd like to help with expenses for Joslyn's recovery, you can do so by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.