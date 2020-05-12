ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- M Bar in downtown Atlanta is empty and has been for weeks.
“We shut down once the shelter in place began,” said owner Damien Gordon.
Gordon said he just spent hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating the upstairs night club. He’s now playing the waiting game.
“We are in a holding pattern because the building that we designed was built for personal interaction.”
How much is Gordon losing?
“Downstairs…roughly around 100 thousand to 120 thousand. Upstairs roughly around 170 thousand.”
Gordon isn’t the only bar owner hurting. The famous dance floor at Johnny’s Hideaway in Buckhead is now blocked off.
“It’s been stressful,” said owner Chris Dauira. “It was extremely stressful until the PPP money came through.”
Dauria said his staff remains on the payroll and customers are able to grab a bite to eat from 11-7 daily.
As CBS46 has reported, people are split as to whether Georgia should be getting back to business this soon.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been one of the governor’s most vocal critics on the issue. But so far, Kemp has stood behind his decisions. On Twitter, he said Georgia is seeing new lows in both hospitalizations and ventilator usage.
Would night club owners re-open if allowed?
“We’re taking things a day at a time,” Dauria said. “If it’s safe, and it’s safe safe, we’ll do it. But not - hey let’s test the waters and go for it and see what happens.”
“I think I would wait around to see how things move first,” Gordon said. “To see how the numbers move and to see how people respond. I don’t want to be the first person on that train.”
