Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Tens of thousands of people are coming to Atlanta for the Super Bowl but some of them will be brought here against their will.
Metro Atlanta has been dubbed, by some people, as the country's sex trafficking hub but now an unlikely group is lending a hand to solve the problem.
When you think of bars and restaurants, you think of drinks and night life but now many of those locations are coming together to tackle the areas human trafficking problem.
Je’Wesley Day with the Atlanta Nightlife Alliance says where there are pimps, there are those who are being human trafficked.
“We want nightlife to be more vigilant when operating to look out and know what the signs are of minor sex trafficking,” says Day.
With that in mind, the alliance teamed up with organizations that help to prevent human traffic by giving those in the industry tips on how to spot and report the problem.
“When you have taverns, there’s a lot of activity that may come along with that and that’s why we partner with club owners and other people in the industry to be in the fight with us,” continued Day.
CBS46 asked Day what signs he looks for.
“A much younger girl or much younger boy being in the company with a much older adult. A young lady of man who may not make eye contact with you who may seem afraid,” Day told CBS46.
The signs can also include tattoos or branding.
The goal isn’t to have night life workers intervene but instead call the police. It’s a call to action those in the industry says they gladly accept.
The Atlanta Nightlife Alliance says they will expand their program to help during the Super Bowl.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
