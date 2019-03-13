Bartow County, GA (CBS46) A Bartow County bus driver is now on leave after police arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Police say a witness saw the school bus swerving all over the roadway, nearly hitting other vehicles.
An officer stopped the bus and arrested the driver, Sharon Fisher, after conducting a field sobriety test.
Police say no children were aboard the bus.
CBS46 checked with the Bartow County school district and they say Fisher is on leave pending the results of an investigation.
