BARTWO COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Bartow County business owner who investigators said is in the United States illegally is facing charges in a federal case.
Juan Antonio Perez, 46, owns Aztec Framing, which operates in northwest Georgia and eastern Tennessee. A five year investigation led to his indictment on charges of alien harboring for financial gain and being an illegal alien in possession of 14 firearms.
Investigators said he paid undocumented workers below-market wages, did not provide them benefits or insurance and didn’t pay payroll taxes or Social Security.
“The guy was flying under the radar. I mean he was very careful with what he did, he was very careful with his dealings, he kept a lot of things hidden,” said Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap.
“He’s reaped the benefits of not following the laws, particularly the labor laws,” said BJay Pak, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. “By prosecuting cases like this I hope to make sure we reward the folks who are following the law,” said Pak.
Federal, State, and local authorities spoke about the case Wednesday. At a news conference at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, they displayed dozens of expensive trucks, classic cars and guns they seized from Perez. A criminal complaint alleges Perez recruited other people to buy the guns and vehicles for him.
Authorities say Perez, who came to the United States illegally in 1992, has operated Aztec framing since at least 2009. They say he lives in a 7,500-square foot compound-like home with his family in the Rydal area of Bartow County, but has several other residential and business locations. Aztec Framing has locations in Cartersville and Rossville along with an office in Hixson, Tennessee.
“As of April 2019 the Georgia Department of Labor had no record of Mr. Perez reporting any income,” said Pak. He added, “There’s a huge competitive advantage when you run a business and you don’t comply with tax obligations…these are the fruits of those illegal gains.”
“He attempted to shield himself through an elaborate scheme of shell companies and subcontractors to hide his wealth,” said Nick Annan, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta.
Federal authorities said the investigation continues and more charges could be coming for other people.
Perez is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Monday, May 13th.
