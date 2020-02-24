BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bartow County School officials are in mourning after the loss of a beloved paraprofessional.
Angie Townsend had been a paraprofessional at White Elementary School for 21 years. She died Saturday after being hit by a driver who was fleeing a police chase.
“It’s sad,” said Christy Mohesky, a parent of a child at White Elementary. “She was a really, really sweet lady. The kids loved her. Conner my son goes to school here and she’s been here ever since he’s been here in Kindergarten.”
“I used to see her in school all the time and she was really nice to kids and somebody couldn’t figure out something she would help them,” Conner chimed in.
Mrs. Townsend was a paraprofessional of 23 years and someone many students affectionately called “mom” or their “special friend”, according to the school's Facebook statement.
Christopher Parker, 20, was arrested in the crash. He is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, felony vehicular homicide, felony receiving stolen property and felony bringing stolen property across state lines.
Police say Parker stole the vehicle from his grandmother on February 20. Parker’s speed reached as much as 95 miles per hour. He hit Townsend's driver's side door at the intersection of GA 3 and GA 140 as she was making a left turn.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, she was killed in a car accident after the Georgia State Police pursued a stolen vehicle and the vehicle crashed into Mrs. Townsend’s car. Another driver was also struck but survived. GSP says the trooper's vehicle did not make contact with any other vehicles.
While more cities move away from high speed chases, Georgia State Patrol is allowed to pursue. They would not comment on this case because it is being investigated but they sent CBS46 their police chase policy.
The top factor for determining if a chase is appropriate is the “nature of the offense” committed and the “potential danger” the suspect poses to the public. The second is traffic and road conditions.
“It’s tough because you don’t want criminals to think they can just get away but also I think…it’so unfortunate that that happened and it could have been prevented,” Mohesky told CBS46.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2004 to 2018, there have been 272 police chases that have ended in a death in Georgia. Georgia ranks third in the nation for deadly crashes during police pursuits.
Mrs. Townsend worked several roles at the school over the years including: special needs paraprofessional, kindergarten paraprofessional, and most recently, pre-K paraprofessional and after-school teacher.
A school-led tribute will take place Townsend’s honor at a later date.
For extra support, several counselors and instructional lead teachers from different Bartow County schools will be on hand at White Elementary School to assist where needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.