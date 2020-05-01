BARTOW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Bartow county man never expected an average day of yard work to turn into a disaster, until his wife noticed the house had caught fire.
On April 30, Firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a house fire on Knight Drive in Adairsville. When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the two-story home.
Fire investigators say the fire appeared to have started near a lawn mower right after the homeowner finished cutting the grass and parked it under a deck in front of his home.
At the time of the fire, his wife was inside cooking when she noticed flames in the front of the house and alerted her husband who was on the other side of the house weedeating, said police.
The homeowner told officers that by the time he reached the front of the house the fire was too big to fight with a garden hose and was getting into the attic.
Authorities reported no injuries during the massive blaze.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
