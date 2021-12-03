BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman is dead after reportedly being assaulted with a hammer in Bartow County.
According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a domestic violence incident in progress shortly after 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at a home on Old Allatoona Road.
When they arrived, they found a the body of a woman. Witness told deputies and investigators that the attacker ran away.
After a four-hour search, a BCSO drone located the suspect hiding in the woods nearby. Investigators arrested 29-year-old Cory James Slaughter and is being held at the Bartow County Jail for murder and other related charges.
The coroner will release the woman's name after notification has been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.