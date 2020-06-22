Bartow County mourns the passing of deputy, Army veteran

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bartow County community is in mourning after the passing of Deputy Matt Aliberti.
The 39-year-old passed away at his home Monday morning due to medical issues. He leaves behind wife Jessie Aliberti, daughters Michaela Aliberti, 7, Delilah Aliberti, 2, and stepson Zackery Green, 13.
Deputy Aliberti was a member of SWAT as well as a K-9 patrol officer. Prior to joining the sheriff's officer in 2016 he served in the Army for six years.
"Deputy Aliberti always had a great attitude, a fun sense of humor and was a true pleasure to work with.We have placed his patrol vehicle at Zena Dr as a memorial if you want to stop by and leave an encouraging card or flowers. Please keep the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time," read a statement from the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.