CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A health alert for diners in Bartow County as worker at a popular restaurant possibly exposed customers to the Hepatitis A virus.
According to the Bartow County Health Department, a food handler at Willy's Mexicana Grill in Cartersville was diagnosed with a case of Hepatitis A.
Because of that, the health department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccinations for anyone who ate at the restaurant between May 31 through June 17. Health officials believe that’s the period of time when the worker was most likely infectious.
Health officials say it's relatively rare for the virus to be transmitted because of an infected food handler, but they want you to contact your doctor if you have symptoms.
Those symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Hepatitis A is a is a viral infection of the liver that is acquired when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.
Also, neighboring Floyd County is reporting four cases of Hepatitis A. The Floyd County Health Department is also offering free vaccinations.
