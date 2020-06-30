BARTOW CO (CBS46)—Bartow County Schools have released its plan to combat COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.
Leaders finalized the plan Monday night at a school board meeting.
Officials announced August 5th as their anticipated school start date.
In addition, masks will not be required, and parents will have the option of in-person instruction or distance learning for their child.
To view the full plan, please click: https://4.files.edl.io/2782/06/30/20/002701-47684fb6-d412-4939-b6b6-e6b6cc7c93c6.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.