BARTOW Co. GA (CBS46)—Bartow County School officials are in mourning after the loss of a beloved paraprofessional.
In a Facebook message, Bartow County School officials said Angie Townsend, a White Elementary School paraprofessional, passed away over the weekend.
Mrs. Townsend was a paraprofessional of 23 years and someone many students affectionately called “mom” or their “special friend”, according to the Facebook statement.
“Mrs. Townsend was such an amazing part of the White Elementary Family,” adds Principal Amy Heater. “She was truly a devoted staff member who put the needs of our children before her very own. She always had an amazing smile, sense of humor, and a determined, unbreakable spirit.
She is going to be missed dearly. We would like the community to keep our school and Mrs. Townsend’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Mrs. Townsend spent 21 years at White Elementary School where she served several role including: special needs paraprofessional, kindergarten paraprofessional, and most recently, pre-K paraprofessional and after-school teacher.
A school-led tribute will take place Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Mrs. Townsend’s honor.
For extra support, several counselors and instructional lead teachers from different Bartow County schools will be on hand at White Elementary School to assist where needed.
