BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When 85 to 90 miles per hour winds ripped through Bartow County, residents told CBS46 that the wind, not tornado sirens, served as their big warning that danger was imminent.
“When I heard the wind howling around 1 o’clock I knew it was bad,” Cartersville resident David Tillison told CBS46 Monday.
Residents did not hear sirens because they were never activated. CBS46 questioned Bartow County emergency officials about why the siren activation was neglected.
“It is the responsibility of the 911 shift supervisor that is on duty at the time when a tornado warning or any type of other natural disaster has been called in, it's their responsibility to send off the sirens,” said Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap.
Sheriff Millsap says the shift supervisor became busy taking other emergency calls and "overlooked" the critical task of turning on the sirens.
“At the same time, that's no excuse that should have been handled by the supervisor,” Millsap added.
The Bartow County Fire Chief and EMA Director Dwayne Jamison told CBS46 that while his office does manage the systems as well, this task was not their responsibility early Monday morning.
"We rely on the 911 center to activate the sirens per the policy in place,” Jamison wrote in a statement. “The 911 center is staffed 24/7 and has the capability of receiving National Weather Service alerts. There are two separate siren systems that are independent of each other. The county has a system and the City of Cartersville maintains their own system. Both are set off by the 911 center using the same policy."
Thirty-four-year-old father William McConnell died in the storm when a tree fell into his house in Cartersville while he was sleeping in bed.
“It's a tragedy what happened at that location, my heart goes out to that family,” Millsap said. “I can't imagine what they are going through I don't know that the sirens would have had any correlation with that so I cannot comment on that,” he added saying he extends prayers to the affected families.
Sheriff says the sirens were working properly to his knowledge. He says the EMA office checks them each Wednesday at noon. He says the siren activation issue is being investigated and handled internally.
“We can rest assured that that will never happen again here in Bartow County,” Millsap said adding that the department will be reviewing the policies and going through more training.
