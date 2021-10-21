BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is looking for men who are accused of breaking into a gas station in Cartersville.
It happened Oct 13 at the Shell station on Highway 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6030.
